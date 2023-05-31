Bev Moody has joined with her husband Jeff as an independent councillor for Tavistock North ward.
Bev decided to become a Town Councillor to get involved with the town’s heritage,
She is an artist, designer and has also helped raise awareness of the value of Tavistock’s history and relevance today through drama, so she is well prepared for the current real life political drama’s to come.
Bev and Jeff both take part in Tavistock historical re-enactments such as the Tavistock Ghost Walk.
‘Jeff has also been a West Devon Councillor for eleven years and also the Mayor 2017/18, so I have had an insight and understanding of how both councils operate,’ she said.
‘I think it is an exciting time to enter the world of local government, as we now have quite a few new faces who have joined the town council with fresh ideas and hopefully we can work together as a team.
‘Although I love the town and all the wonderful history , there are also many underlying issues that affect communities like cost of living and high rents both residential and businesses. At this stage I am still learning how we can make changes to help improve life for the community. If young families cannot afford to live here then the town will suffer. This is a problem that seems to occur in the Westcountry.
‘I would also like see more green areas in the town and some of the Meadow rewilded!
‘We have lived in the area for over forty years, on Dartmoor, Calstock and now in Tavistock for over thirty years, where we have brought up our children and grandchildren. I will do my best to serve Tavistock Town Council.’