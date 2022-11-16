She will be visiting an Indian girl she treated as a daughter, called Rupali, a baby when her parents were killed at home by their stove exploding. Rupali came to Joan aged 16: ‘She wanted to become a nurse, but she wasn’t very good at exams which held her back. I took her under my wing and she joined me in many of the mission hospitals to learn. It worked and she is now doing very well in a large kidney hospital in Calcutta. I’m so proud of her.’