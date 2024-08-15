There were celebrations at Callington Community College this morning (Thursday, August 15) as students collected their A-level results.
The results were a considerable improvement on last year’s, college principal Wendy Ainsworth said, with many students having significant successes.
Of particular note, every single student studying Art and Design received an A* in their A-level. Results were also strong in geography, history and maths.
“Results days are always a happy day as you get to share the joy and celebration with students who receive the validation of their efforts and hard work over the last two years,” said Wendy.
“You are also celebrating with them the wonderful milestone that is moving on from school-led education and moving away to university placements or the beginning of apprenticeships and starting the next chapter of their lives.
“We are rightly proud of all of our students; they have been a real credit to the college at all times.”
Among the students, there were notable successes.
Liam Carmichael will be studying mechanical and electrical engineering at Bristol University after securing all A grades in Chemistry, Maths and Physics.
Nell McCaffrey will be studying History at Durham University following her securement of A* and A grades in History, Art and English Literature. Romy Richardson will be making her mark on Kings College, London, studying Culture and Media after securing all A grades in English Language, History and Media.
Meanwhile Ana Pascoe is off to study medicine at Birmingham University following her brilliant outcomes in Biology, Chemistry and Maths. Ash Mays will study to be a paramedic at Wolverhampton University after securing all B grades in Biology, Chemistry and Psychology.
Gracie Whitton will be off to Cardiff University to study journalism and politics after she secured all B grades in History, English Literature and Media. Mana Linsell is studying fine art at Falmouth University after securing A* in Art and design and A in photography and Molly Loss is off to Plymouth Marjons where she will be training to be a primary school teacher after gaining the grades she needs.
Wendy added: “We are a small sixth form college, we are proud of the wide range of subjects we offer ranging from sciences and maths to arts and social sciences and sport. In particular, art, geography, history and maths as subjects have seen all members of their cohort achieve at or above target grades. Of particular note is art and design, where every single student received an A*.
“This is absolutely phenomenal and core maths which also saw each and every student receiving an A grade. We are rightly very proud of both our students and out staff. This set of results are testament to the great teaching and strong nurturing environment that we offer. Our smaller setting offers uniquely smaller class sizes, enabling a real, personalised approach to A-level study.”
She said she wanted to say a big ‘well done’ to all the students’, adding that staff ‘could not wait’ to hear what they did next.