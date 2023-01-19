‘The present cost of living crisis has hit the hall hard as well pushing up our running costs by 40% in the last 6 months. I know many halls are facing closure siting financial pressure as the main reason and this is something that we are very aware of and spend a lot of time ensuring that the hall is run effectively and on a good business model to ensure that we can fund all our running costs plus plan for maintenance and future up grades. We have a great committee who take the running of the hall very seriously and want to make sure that the hall is in good shape to serve the community for many years into the future.’