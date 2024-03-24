DEVON and Cornwall Police and other emergency services were called at around 9.45am today, Sunday, March 24, to a report of a collision involving a car and two pedestrians on Victoria Road, Plymouth.
A young girl and a woman both sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance.
Police have since been informed that they have both died. Their next of kin have been informed.
A 74-year-old woman from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and of driving while unfit through drink or drugs. She remains in police custody at this time.
The road currently remains closed and officers from the Roads Policing Team have been carrying out investigations at the scene.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via the website here or by calling 101, quoting log 240 of March 24.