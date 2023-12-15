Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage following a fatal collision near Tavistock yesterday, 14 December.
Emergency services were called around 11.20am following the collision between a DAF lorry and a VW Golf on the A386 between Mary Tavy and Lydford.
The car driver, a man in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The HGV driver, also a man in his 50s, was extracted from his vehicle by the fire and ambulance services. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital.
The road was closed for more than ten hours for forensic scene examination to take place.
Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and asking for any witnesses to contact them. Anyone with relevant dashcam footage is also asked to get in touch.