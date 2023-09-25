POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision on the A3072 between Holsworthy and Bude.
At 11.30pm on Saturday, September 23, Officers were called to reports that there had been a single vehicle collision at Weekstone Cross, Holsworthy.
As a result of the collision a 15-year-old child received serious, potentially life changing injuries and was conveyed to Derriford Hospital for emergency treatment.
A 24-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and later de-arrested whilst enquiries continue.
He was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The road was closed while collision investigation work was carried out at the scene.
Anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked contact police via the police website or by calling 101 quoting log 1033 of 23/09/23.