A 25-year-old driver has been arrested after a car and lorry crashed on the A30 near Lifton at around 5.30am this morning (February 14).
Police were called to the incident at 5.35am.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “The driver, 25-year-old from Exeter has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and possession of a Class B drug.”
The individual is currently in police custody.
No injuries were reportedly sustained in the crash, and the road was cleared by 8.10am.