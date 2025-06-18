DEVON and Cornwall Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision at Youldonmoor Cross near Chilsworthy, North Devon.
It was reported at 5.30pm on Monday, June 16, that a collision had occurred at Youldonmoor Cross involving a white Ford ranger pickup and a red Suzuki motorcycle.
As a result of the collision the rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s who was from the Torrington area, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed.
The driver of the Ford ranger from the Holsworthy area was uninjured.
The road was initially closed while an investigation was carried out. Enquiries remain ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding the collision or dashcam footage is asked to contact police via the force website or by calling 101 quoting log number 694 of 16/06/2025.
