Cancer Research UK is a leading cancer research organisation dedicated to understanding, preventing, diagnosing, and treating cancer. The organisation was formed over 20 years ago, in 2002. However, the charity can trace its history back to 1902, when the Imperial Cancer Research Fund was founded. The organisation contributes to various activities, including research projects, clinical trials, public health campaigns and fundraising events. The charity also supports cancer patients and works alongside policymakers and healthcare professionals to influence government policy on cancer research and care. The organisation's work has benefitted millions of lives for over a century.