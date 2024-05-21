Eighty-five-year-old Ann Crocker from Okehampton took a leap of faith last week (May 16) and braved a skydive to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
Ann took to the skies over Dunkeswell for the cancer charity fundraiser to celebrate her 85th birthday, choosing to support Cancer Research UK in memory of her husband, who passed away from the disease in 2014.
Five years ago, Ann abseiled from Meldon Viaduct—a feat she "thoroughly enjoyed"—and decided to mark her 85th birthday with something equally thrilling.
She said: "Skydiving is something I thought I might quite like to do, although my youngest daughter did say: 'Do you really want to do this?'"
Despite the skydive proving to be more challenging than she anticipated, Ann's determination prevailed and she successfully completed the jump. Her efforts have so far raised £200 for the charity.
To donate to Ann's fundraiser, visit: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/anns-giving-page-1215