THE region’s largest combined environmental and recreational charity is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
South West Lakes Trust, which is based at Roadford Lake on the Devon / Cornwall border, will marking the significant milestone with a year-long programme of celebrations until March 31, 2026.
This includes include a dawn chorus event in partnership with Cornwall Birds at Lower Tamar Lake in North Cornwall on Friday, April 18 and a celebratory meal for trustees, patrons and key partners at Roadford Lake on May 1.
There will also be various public open days at lakes across the region including Roadford, Wimbleball on Exmoor, Stithians in West Cornwall, Burrator on Dartmoor and Longham in Dorset.
The annual photographic competition, which launches just before Easter, will include a category for historic photos for the first time.
The charity is inviting its supporters to get involved by joining its #ItsYour25 challenge. Participants are being encouraged to make a pledge to do 25 things at the lakes this year – for example, walk 25 miles, visit 25 times, take part in 25 activities – and share their progress.
Everyone who completes the challenge before the end of November 2025 will be invited to an event in early 2026.
Chief Executive James Platts, who has been with the charity since it was founded in 2000, is launching the challenge with an impressive list of 25 things he’s going to do, including game fishing at Kennick, sailing at Roadford and bird watching at Longham!
James said: “As a charity, South West Lakes Trust has changed and grown over the last 25 years, but our core purpose of protecting these special places for people and wildlife has remained unchanged.
“Every year we welcome around two million visitors to the 50 inland waters in Cornwall, Devon, Somerset and Dorset in our care. Ranging in size from one to nine hundred acres, the lakes provide unrivalled access to watersports, angling, walking and cycling.
“We take great pride in protecting and enhancing these beautiful countryside locations so that they can be enjoyed by everyone, not just today, but by future generations as well.”
John Lee OBE DL, Chair of South West Lakes Trust’s Trustees, said: “Twenty-five years of dedication, action, and impact in our mission to protect the environment and promote active, healthy communities is a great achievement – but there is more to do as we build a sustainable future, so here’s to the next 25 years of making an even greater impact together!”
During the 25 years there have been 47.4 million visits to the lakes, 71,528 days given by volunteers, 54,887 participants took part in education sessions and 1.7 million people got on the water or went fishing.