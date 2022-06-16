1940s Weekend is back in August

The RAF Harrowbeer Interest Group (HIG) will be holding its popular 1940s Weekend on the former WWII Airfield at Yelverton again on August 20 and 21.

Attractions will include the Rolls Royce Merlin Engine on a trailer, which proved to be a huge draw last year, an army camp with period re-enactors, military and classic vehicles, plus living history displays and stalls.

There will be vintage bus and steam engine rides with the Robey Trust too.

Entertainment will be provided by the Hummingbirds and Bern Stewart. It is hoped that there will be a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, but this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Although entry and parking at the 1940s Weekend are free, the event does need financial support and the HIG is asking for donations to help cover costs. For more informatiom go to the website: www.rafharrowbeer1940s.com.