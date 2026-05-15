An organisation which has previously scooped gold in Britain in Bloom for its efforts beautifying a Tamar Valley village it celebrating being awarded lottery funding.
Calstock in Bloom, who have previously been awarded Gold in the Britain in Bloom programme, have now been awarded a Community Fund grant by the National Lottery.
The award is a substantial contribution to the ongoing costs of maintaining and running the team’s efforts. Over the past five years the team of volunteers have successfully converted several overgrown sites in the village of Calstock into a series of nature friendly all year-round displays.
The focus has also been on both reflecting the importance of the horticultural industry to the Tamar Valley, and the need to reflect the needs of an ever-changing climate.
Rayson Pritchard, Calstock in Bloom chair, commented: “It is wonderful news that the hard work put in by the team has been recognised in the form of our National Lottery grant. The money will be focused primarily on maintaining the areas of the village we have developed over recent years but will also allow us to expand our already amazing spring displays of Tamar Valley grown daffodils.”
Although the National Lottery grant will provide a significant contribution, the Calstock in Bloom team is also grateful for grants and donations provided over many years by other supporters such at GWR, Calstock Parish Council, Calstock Social Club, Calstock Bike Show, the Tamar Inn and many residents and visitors to the village.
The team are also organising a key fundraiser later in the year.
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