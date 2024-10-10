Tavistock Swimming Club member Evie impressed when she represented Devon County ASA at the National County Championships.
She swam last weekend at Sheffield's Ponds Forge International sports centre. Evie swam in two relays, within ten minutes of each other: 16/17year girls 200m medley relay (as the freestyle leg) and in the mixed 300m freestyle relay.
Sam Lake, club spokesman, said: “Both 50m freestyle legs were under 28 seconds, a fantastic result for Evie. Devon came ninth overall. What an amazing experience for her and all her teammates. It was reported as an absolutely amazing atmosphere.”
Evie has been swimming at the Tavistock Swimming Club for many years and has been competitively swimming for many years as well as being an excellent athlete (national level javelin and sprinter). She is also a national hockey player and has recently moved to Mount Kelly on a hockey scholarship.