YOUNG mountain bikers have pedalled to success in a regional competition.
The green jerseys of Dartmoor Velo headed to Grammarcombe near Chudleigh in South Devon for round three of the South West Cross Country (SWXC) Regional Championships.
A club spokesman reported a successful day for the teams.
“Well done to Charlie, Sam, Mylor, Bryony, Harry, Gabe, Indie, Rosie, Harriet, Harrison and Tom. They all rode really well and took on the challenges of the extended course laid on by SWXC as it may be the last time we get to race at this venue due to the tree felling. A big congratulations to Gabe and Harrison for taking their first podium.
“There was a hugely impressive ride from little Tom who is only five years and who, in the Under 8s, rode an impressive 13 laps and placed 7th out of 11 riders.
“There was an impressive racing in theJuvenile Youth categories with a medal each for Aoife, Freddie, Lara and Orla.”
Race Results: U8s Girls: Harriet second; U8s Boys: Harrison third; U10s girls: Indie first and Rosie second; U10s boys: Harry second, Gabe third; U12s girls: Bryony second; U12s boys: Charlie first, Sam second; U14 Girls: Aoife first; U14 boys: Freddie first; U16 girls: Orla first; Lara second.