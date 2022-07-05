Yelverton get back to winning ways

Yelverton returned to winning ways with a four-wicket win over second placed Teignmouth and Shaldon in the Devon Cricket League C Division West.

In a game reduced to 39 overs per side, Yelverton won the toss and decided to field on a damp but drying pitch and outfield.

Teignmouth got off to a quick start, scoring 40 off the first six overs before a change of bowling resulted in Mike Lemmings taken two wickets in consecutive balls.

However, opener Ruben Minaar continued to attack the bowling until he was out caught, by a spectacular diving catch from Ben Grove off the bowling of Jonathan Malan, for 48 off 46 balls.

Pace bowlers Hadleigh Scott-Kirk and Grove then took over from the spinners and Teignmouth struggled, scoring only 34 runs off the following 10 overs as wickets fell, and they were reduced to 117-8 after 25 overs.

Ross Abraham then joined Carl Woolnough at the crease and the pair put on a rapid 51 in 31 balls. They were both out in quick succession and Teignmouth were all out for 176 off 31overs.

Grove was the pick of the Yelverton bowlers with 3-30 and there were two wickets each for Scott-Kirk, Lemmings and Malan.

In reply, Yelverton started poorly and, at 7-2 off four overs, were on the back foot when Malan joined Grove at the wicket.

They then laid the foundation for victory by steadily putting on a partnership of 99 off the next 20 overs before Grove was out for 35.

While a further two wickets fell in quick succession, Malan continued to anchor the innings and, together with Fred Smale (16), put on a sixth wicket partnership of 42 in eight overs taking Yelverton within 10 runs of the target.