Yelverton get back to winning ways
IN PICTURES: Yelverton’s Jonathan Malan, who finished on 94 not out during Saturday’s win over Teignmouth & Shaldon.
Yelverton returned to winning ways with a four-wicket win over second placed Teignmouth and Shaldon in the Devon Cricket League C Division West.
In a game reduced to 39 overs per side, Yelverton won the toss and decided to field on a damp but drying pitch and outfield.
Teignmouth got off to a quick start, scoring 40 off the first six overs before a change of bowling resulted in Mike Lemmings taken two wickets in consecutive balls.
However, opener Ruben Minaar continued to attack the bowling until he was out caught, by a spectacular diving catch from Ben Grove off the bowling of Jonathan Malan, for 48 off 46 balls.
Pace bowlers Hadleigh Scott-Kirk and Grove then took over from the spinners and Teignmouth struggled, scoring only 34 runs off the following 10 overs as wickets fell, and they were reduced to 117-8 after 25 overs.
Ross Abraham then joined Carl Woolnough at the crease and the pair put on a rapid 51 in 31 balls. They were both out in quick succession and Teignmouth were all out for 176 off 31overs.
Grove was the pick of the Yelverton bowlers with 3-30 and there were two wickets each for Scott-Kirk, Lemmings and Malan.
In reply, Yelverton started poorly and, at 7-2 off four overs, were on the back foot when Malan joined Grove at the wicket.
They then laid the foundation for victory by steadily putting on a partnership of 99 off the next 20 overs before Grove was out for 35.
While a further two wickets fell in quick succession, Malan continued to anchor the innings and, together with Fred Smale (16), put on a sixth wicket partnership of 42 in eight overs taking Yelverton within 10 runs of the target.
Malan saw the team home with two overs to spare and finished on 94 not out off 94 balls. Minaar was the best Teignmouth bowler with 2-31. Yelverton took a maximum of 20 points from the game and are now joint fourth in the league.
