Win means Tavistock move clear of drop

THREE wickets each for Matt Puttock and Dom Snyman helped Tavistock to a 22-run B Division win over visiting Ipplepen.

The Moorlanders totalled 186 for eight in a 45-over match, then reduced Ipplepen to 20 for four in reply. Although Neil Hancock got Ipplepen back in the game with 62, once he went Pens collapsed in a heap as four wickets went for seven runs added.

Snyman thought he had Hancock caught behind first ball, but the umpire’s finger stayed down and the Aussie big hitter carried on.

Tavistock were glad of an 84-run partnership between Dave Manning (55) and Sean Cleave (54no) for rescuing then from 86 for six.

Andrew Bligh (4-45) and Marcus Green (2-29) were the leading Ipplepen wicket takers.

Snyman (3-34) took the first three Ipplepen wickets – they were 10 for three – and a wicket each for Ryan Burke and both Barriball brothers heaped more pressure on the visitors.

Hancock and George Tapley (29) appeared to have put Pens back on course, but Puttock (3-32) snared the former lbw and proceeded to mop up the stragglers.