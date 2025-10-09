Young footballers from West Devon put on a celebration of spirited football at two tournaments.
Two primary school football tournaments, organised by Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA), took place at the beginning of October.
A small schools tournament hosted by Gulworthy Primary School on Wednesday, October 1, attracted 12 teams from Lifton, Gulworthy, Lamerton, Meavy, St Joseph’s (Launceston), Princetown, Bere Alston and Mary Tavy & Brentor.
Bere Alston won the A competition, beating Meavy A in the final and Meavy B picked up gold medals in the B competition.
OCRA coaches, Sue, Kerry and Mhairi McCall officiated over the games.
The second competition was an Okehampton schools tournament held on Okehampton College all-weather pitch and involved teams from St James, North Tawton, Lydford, Nortlew, Boasley Cross, Lew Trenchard and Milton Abbot schools.
In the Okehampton competition North Tawton B won the large schools competition and Lew Trenchard the small schools event.
The next football tournament is for the girls which will take place at Crowndale, Tavistock. The Tavistock area large schools event will also be taking place at Crowndale the following week.
