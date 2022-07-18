Weir Quay sailors win Smeaton Trophy

A TEAM from Weir Quay boatyard were successful in winning the Smeaton Trophy at this year’s Eddystone Charity Sailing Pursuit, leading to more than £1,500 being donated to Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

The event took place in June and saw 70 yachts battle it out for prize money for their chosen charities. Boats tackled the 26-mile offshore course from Plymouth Sound and back again and £110,000 was raised for more than 30 different charities.

As first time entrants into the event, winning the Smeaton Trophy was a fantastic achievement for the Weir Quay team in their yacht Kraken and a great outcome for their chosen charity. The team themselves raised £400 in sponsorship in addition to the £1,142 donated from their prize money.

Georgie Acland from Weir Quay boatyard said: ‘It was great to take part in the Pursuit as it was most of the crews first time racing! The wind picked up a lot in the afternoon, but we took that to our advantage and crossed the finish line in around four hours. We were very happy to win the Smeaton Cup and to support such an important charity.’

Annabel Roberts, area fundraiser for CHSW, added: ‘We were absolutely delighted to have the team from Weir Quay enter the event and chose to support us but to win the Smeaton Trophy as well is just fantastic.

‘On behalf of all the children and families our hospices support I would like to thank the whole team for all their energy and commitment on the day and for bringing home such a fantastic donation.’