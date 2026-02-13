A team of hot shot youngsters from a West Devon village scooped the small schools trophy as the best in the county.
Bere Alston Primary won the Devon Small Schools County Football championships at Devon FA in Newton Abbot last week with help from talented twins and a defiant defence which did not concede one goal in the tournament.
The team had won the regional event earlier in the academic year and that qualified them for the finals tournament where they played for the county title. Next up is the regional cup final.
After a nervy start in the competition (a goalless draw against Horrabridge), they went on to win all of their remaining games.
Their final game saw them demolish Stokenham Primary, Kingsbridge, 4-0.
An out-of-this-world bicycle kick from Lawson Wheeler, a thumping headed goal from a corner from his twin Ellis Wheeler and several outstanding performances from Freddy Rooke were highlights of the match.
Evan Medhurst, Albert Carr and Tommy were stoic at the back with the consistently safe hands of Evan Pulman in goal, they didn't concede a goal for the entire tournament. Cohen Weaver's thunderbolt from a distance capped off some really brilliant displays.
Gareth Bemister, headteacher, said: “I am so proud of these children. They handle themselves so well, show tremendous teamwork and sporting attitudes. On the bus back there was plenty of singing and celebrating”
“They are an incredible team and all play for Bere Alston United under 11s. They've played together for so long that they're a well oiled machine.”
Although the school does not have a coach, the boys have been coached over many years at Bere Alston United.
A 'victory meal' of pizzas and pop was served by the head in his office, while the kitchen baked them a special chocolate cake and they were applauded in assembly.
