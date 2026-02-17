The hotshots of Hatherleigh Shooting Club hit the target with success in a competition, despite challenging wet conditions.
On Sunday, February 15, Hatherleigh Shooting Club competed in the Duke of York Cup which is a cup for top score (without handicap adjustment).
It was a wet day resulting in a very challenging shoot and for once the presentation was done inside the pub instead of outside.
The winner was David Sercombe with a score of 43, pictured receiving the trophy inside the Duke of York, in Iddesleigh, from the landlord Ben Curtis.
Runner-up scores were Laurie Bayliss on 40, followed by Richard Sunman on 40.
The Hatherleigh Shooting Club was set up in the 1990s by Barry Downton.
They meet every month at a location between Hatherleigh and Iddesleigh for clay shooting. With three shoots per year being competition shoots, two of these are handicap competitions and one is a top gun competition.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.