Vengeful Lambs silence Melksham
MAIN: Tavistock celebrate scoring against Melksham. INSET: A header is hotly contested. Photographs by Dave Crawford.
Tavistock booked their place in the FA Trophy First Round Proper by beating Melksham Town, the only team they have lost to in the league this season, 3-1.
The Lambs were without Liam Prynn and Josh Grant through injury.
The game got off to a fast start with Melksham forcing a corner in the opening minutes, Josh Oak denied Zobroski from scoring.
Minutes later the Lambs produced a fine passing move but Ed Harrison’s shot went inches over the bar. The game continued to flow from end with both teams probing got the opening goal.
Josh Robins saw his fine effort go inches wide of the target, this was followed by a great effort by Dan Koita flash inches wide of the post.
The Lambs finally got the breakthrough just before the half hour, when a great passing move saw Ed Harrison unleash an unstoppable strike that nestled in the top corner of the net.
Six minutes later the Lambs doubled their lead when another really good move when good work by Dan Koita, he found Tallon Burns with the perfect pass, to slot the ball home low into the corner of the net.
Melksham then started to get their game going and looked dangerous on the attack but the Lambs defence were in good form and did not look like conceding a goal.
Then just before the interval the visitors were awarded a soft penalty kick, for what looked like two players coming together, was adjudged by the referee a foul by the Lambs defender. The penalty was converted so the home team took a solitary goal lead at the interval.
The second half started brightly with both teams playing some fine football.
Tallon Burns’ terrific effort was brilliantly saved by Thompson in the visitors goal.
Josh Oak in the home goal showed his class by making a really good save from a corner kick.
The game continued to flow from end to end, Josh Oak in the home goal was called into action minutes later to make a good to deny Coppin from scoring.
The visitors continued to press for an equaliser but the home defence were in fine form with Dan Evans and Ben Cross in outstanding.
With ten minutes remaining the Lambs got their all important third goal when another top quality passing move rounded off by a fine finish by Dan Koita.
The Lambs saw out the remainder of the game to go into the draw for the next Round.
Next up is a home tie with Bashley on Saturday, 3pm. After that, Tavi are next home to Exmouth Town on Wednesday, October 26, 7.45pm kick-off.
