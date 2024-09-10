As summer gives way to autumn there is probably no better time to join TRP. New members get the benefit of twice-weekly coached sessions by a Great Britain team coach, a friendly atmosphere, and the opportunity to run cross country or road races with an affiliated club. All for the price of £1 per week. So why not come along to Meadowlands on a Tuesday or Thursday at 6pm and check out what is probably the number 1 training group in the area?