TO paraphrase Kipling, to fill the unsuspecting minute with 60 seconds worth of distance run you will encounter those trials of miles which make up the challenge of the race.
For Tavistock Run Project athletes, the past few weeks have been a busy period of racing and training. As August ended Jim Cole, Wes Smith, Mark Baker and Sam Chambers toed the line at the 21st Peter Tavy Plod.
A multiple winner of the event, it was not to be Jim’s day as he succumbed to a recent injury and was forced to drop out mid-race. However, Wes ran strongly to take 3rd place, closely followed by Sam and Mark.
Six days later however, Jim lined up for the Treggy 7 and put all injury concerns behind him finishing 3rd in a strong field. Once more Wes showed his continued improvement finishing well up the field.
Alex Peyton Jones has been quiet of late as he prepares for a marathon in Slovenia. However, he tested his fitness at the Bridgewater half finishing 7th in a time of one hour and 17 minutes.
Taking on the novel challenge of the Milton Coombe Bridge race where hard hats and knee pads are recommended, Pete Moyes came home victorious, much to the chagrin of his clubmates.
Flying the flag for the females, Hannah Walters took on the formidable challenge of the Hope Cove Trail half marathon. Billed as “something Wild”, Hannah excelled and came home as 2nd female.
Finally, Dave Chanter made the journey up to Exeter to compete in the final race of the Run Exe series. It proved to be a disappointing run, but Dave completed the series all the same.
This comes just a week after Dave was coaching at the School Games at Loughborough University. Dave was endurance and para coach to Team London who after twenty-five athletic events across track and field came out on top.
Now, this week, he is in Canfranc in North Eastern Spain where he will lead the Great Britain Masters team at the World Masters Mountain Running Championships.
As summer gives way to autumn there is probably no better time to join TRP. New members get the benefit of twice-weekly coached sessions by a Great Britain team coach, a friendly atmosphere, and the opportunity to run cross country or road races with an affiliated club. All for the price of £1 per week. So why not come along to Meadowlands on a Tuesday or Thursday at 6pm and check out what is probably the number 1 training group in the area?