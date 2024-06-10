TAVISTOCK Run Project TRP athletes explored a range of races from 5k to ultras in the past few weeks.
Wes Smith finished in a strong fourth once again, improving his PB, in the welcome return of the Tavy Five. Umberto Bergonzini continued his running rehabilitation in this race with a promising run.
A little further afield, Chris Rimmer took on a very strong field at the Dawley summer 5k in Shropshire. Chris stopped the clock in a time of 15:54, good for 4th place overall.
TRP’s spiritual home, Peter Tavy, was the setting for the annual Langstone fell race, an event hosted by TRP and part of the Southwest Fell Series. This was well received and it was won by Adam Holland, whilst Charlotte Walker lead the ladies home. The aforementioned Smith was also involved and Frankie Smith upstaged his dad, coming second in the junior race.
On Tuesday 4, the third race in the RunExe 5k series took place in Exeter- Dave Chanter made the trip up and came away as 2nd in the V 70 category.
Finally, on Saturday 8, Alex Peyton-Jones stepped up to the Ultra distance, taking part in the Dartmoor Discovery, a tough 34-mile route starting and finishing in Princetown. Undaunted, Alex ran superbly in his first ultra, taking 4th place overall and knocking on the door of four hours.
TRP is a fully inclusive club and welcome runners of all levels to their training nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays leaving Meadowlands at 6pm.