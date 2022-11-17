Tavistock football coach Allen Lewis, who is on the committee of the successful Tavistock’s Son-Rise youth football tournament (attracting thousands), said: ‘Everyone on our committee would like to say what an honour and privilege it was to work along side Mark Wickett. He was a kind and easy man to work with. Dedicated to helping children and young people to enjoy playing football. He was trustworthy and hard working and very popular across the board. People like Mark are rare and he will be sorely missed. Thoughts and wishes go out to Mark’s lovely family.’