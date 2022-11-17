Tributes pour in for youth soccer coach
TRIBUTES have poured in for a respected football youth coach.
Mark Wickett died last week after battling illness, it has been announced. Youth squads marked his memory with silent vigils before kick-offs last week, including Horrabridge Rangers and his grandson’s team the Tavistock Tornaodes Under 9s.
Mark has been described as an inspirational coach, who encouraged youngsters to explore their potential and to respect the rules, by instilling sportsmanship and teamwork through his patient and caring manner.
Parents praised him online . One mother said: ‘He was so welcoming and accepting of our son and his needs. Such a wonderful coach and a genuinely amazing man.’ and another mother said: ‘Such a wonderful man. He had such an influence on our boys’ love of sport and gave them an amazing start in life.’
Michelle Fitzsimmons, director of Tavistock’s Football for All Youth Academy, said Mark’s example sparked her idea to form the academy. She said: ‘It is with great sadness, the news that Mark Wickett, local football coaching icon has sadly passed away after battling illness for a while. He truly inspired, encouraged and supported so many young children in football development.
‘Mark was a believer of inclusive sport development regardless of a child’s ability, every child excelled. He dedicated his life in developing young children in sport. So let’s celebrate his life rather than be sad, for his legacy lives on in every child he coached. Tavistock football shall always be thankful to him.’
Tavistock football coach Allen Lewis, who is on the committee of the successful Tavistock’s Son-Rise youth football tournament (attracting thousands), said: ‘Everyone on our committee would like to say what an honour and privilege it was to work along side Mark Wickett. He was a kind and easy man to work with. Dedicated to helping children and young people to enjoy playing football. He was trustworthy and hard working and very popular across the board. People like Mark are rare and he will be sorely missed. Thoughts and wishes go out to Mark’s lovely family.’
Mark leaves his wife Jan, who he married in 1980, and sons Lee and Steve. He was brought up in Lamerton in a large family and worked on a farm and then Devonport Dockyard. Mark got his coaching qualifications after retiring and helped at the police Friday football sessions for disadvantaged youngsters. He then set up his Mark Wickett Soccer School.
Steve said: ‘From having no interest in football at all he got heavily involved in supporting me and my brother when we were in football training and teams. He was so patient and spent so much time with children of all abilities, which parents appreciated.’
