Teams on form at tag rugby festival

Tavistock area primary schools were very fortunate to have perfect weather for their tag rugby festival which was organised and run by Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA) and hosted by Tavistock Rugby Football Club,

The pool stages were first to determine which teams went into the Cup, Trophy and Vase. There were some great tries and lots of cheering. After a two year absence, the youngsters were clearly enjoying themselves. Meavy A, Whitchurch, Tavistock, Mary Tavy & Brentor A, Horrabridge B & St Andrew’s qualified for the Cup. At the end of the day, Meavy A and Whitchurch tied on 13 points in the Cup competition with Meavy declared the winners, having scored 19 tries compared to Whitchurch’s 18. Tavistock were 3rd, Mary Tavy & Brentor 4th, Horrabridge B 5th & St Andrew’s 6th. Meavy A also won the small schools Cup.