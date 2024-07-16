The triathlon, run by IntoTri was part of the Cornish Triathlon Series and includes three distances: The Little Squirrel (a super sprint), a 200m swim, 12.3km bike ride and 2.5km run; the Big Squirrel (sprint) 400m swim, 18km bike and 5.4km run. And the Olympic Squirrel (Olympic) 800m swim, 36km bike and 10km run. The main event age groups were 17-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70+ (for each gender). Separate junior events were also staged for 15-16year-olds.