The Tavistock Triathlon, named the Squirrel, was staged at Mount Kelly College last Sunday (July 14) with spectacular cycle riding and running.
The swimming took place in Mount Kelly’s 50m Olympic legacy pool, the cycling on Dartmoor’s craggy hilly course and the running on the town’s towering former railway viaducts.
The triathlon, run by IntoTri was part of the Cornish Triathlon Series and includes three distances: The Little Squirrel (a super sprint), a 200m swim, 12.3km bike ride and 2.5km run; the Big Squirrel (sprint) 400m swim, 18km bike and 5.4km run. And the Olympic Squirrel (Olympic) 800m swim, 36km bike and 10km run. The main event age groups were 17-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70+ (for each gender). Separate junior events were also staged for 15-16year-olds.
The other events in the series are the Bodmin Triathlon (August 25) and Falmouth Triathlon (open water swim) (September 22). With print and super sprint events. Each has a junior or mini triathlon event for 5-8 year olds and 8-16-year-olds.