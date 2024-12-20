Three athletes from Tavistock have not only qualified for but excelled and exceeded expectations in one of the toughest multi-discipline sports at its biggest event – the two-day triathlon world championships.
Hannah Smith (Tavistock Athletic Club and Tavistock Wheelers cycling club), Jenny Jeeves (of Tavistock Athletic Club) and Matt Luxton achieved a dream to qualify for and compete at the gruelling 70.3 (mile) Ironman world championships in New Zealand.
They competed against thousands of athletes in blistering heat last weekend (December 14-15), setting personal bests and finishing high in age groups and in individual discipline swimming, cycling or running legs. The event covered a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile cycle and a 13.1-mile run (half marathon).
All three raced at the European Triathlon Championships in Portugal this year. They qualified for the worlds at Weymouth Ironman 70.3 last year. Jenny and Hannah were coached by Matt, head coach at Tamar Performance Centre.
Hannah added: “The course was challenging with stunning scenery, starting in the crystal clear waters of Lake Taupo with the sunrise, a hilly but spectacular bike course and a run out and back along the lake front where the crowds came out in force to show their support.”
Hannah finished in five hours and eight minutes, 16 seconds, with a solid swim, and a bike leg personal best under three hours. Hannah finished with the seventh fastest half marathon run in one hour 28 minutes in blistering 26 degree heat.
Jenny (Holsworthy Peloton Cycling Club) also had a solid swim and shone with an incredible two-hour 42-minute bike split and a strong run. She finished in five hours 18 min 49 seconds overcoming injury to finish in the top ten in her age category, an amazing achievement.
Matt was up next on the Sunday with the heat still turned up. A fast sub 30-minute swim set him up well for a four-hour 47-min 11 seconds finish time. This was a great result that really shows the hard work and commitment that has gone into this race.
Hannah said: “This race has been a long time coming and it didn’t disappoint! An incredible race build up in Taupo, an electric atmosphere on a really beautiful but challenging course in very hot conditions, I didn’t want it to end.
“I had a great block of training and lined up feeling prepared, the hard work had been put in and the aim was to have fun out there and I loved every second.
“Although an individual sport, it’s taken a whole team of people to get me here and it was really special to share the experience with Matt and Jenny. A huge thank you especially to Launceston Cycles for their ongoing support and sponsorship. Without their help, dreams like this would not be possible.”