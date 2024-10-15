Tavistock Swimming Club’s girl power helped the club shine at a City of Plymouth competition at the Life Centre last weekend (Sunday, October 13).
Club spokesman Sam Lake said: “Huge congratulations to all our swimmers who raced over the recent three days at the City of Plymouth meet.
“We had some great results including the mixed relay team - even though we had an all girls team up against some very fast boys!
“Herbie also reached the championship final in 100m fly he finished in a superb 7th overall - awesome achievement! As well as many, many PBs and super finishes by all, we also had medals .”
The medal winners were: Tilly P bronze - 400m freestyle; Henry P bronze - 200m breast stroke and also bronze in the 50m freestyle; Chloe S gold - 50m backstroke and silver - 100m freestyle; Miri C bronze - 200m; freestyle and bronze - 50m butterfly; Herbie H golf - 100m butterfly and bronze 50m freestyle; Ellie G silver 100m and silver 200m backstroke ; Holly C bronze - 100m and Tanisha J bronze - 50m butterfly.
Sam added: “Amelia F also swam really well, coming back from a nasty foot injury. Congratulations everyone. Also huge thanks to all the volunteers, officials and our coaches Gareth and Jacob for enabling our swimmers to race.
“It was also fantastic to see a few newcomers to the swimming club taking part, including Ophelia K, Scarlett B, Amelia B, Sophia D, Lucia L and Harry Q. Huge well done to you all.”