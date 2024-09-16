Tavistock Swimming Club swam to success at the Devon Masters Championships in Plymouth last weekend.

A meet was for all over 18+ swimmers with some even competing into their 80s.

Tavistock had a team of only four racing across the weekend., but what they lacked in number they definitely made up for in achievement.

The ladies 4 x 50m relay was won by Tavistock with a gold medal. Hannah Walker 18-25 age group - 200m breast stroke and 50m freestyle - gold; Charlotte Walker 18-24 AG - 400, freestyle gold and 50m freestyle fourth; Izzy Teague 25-29 age group - 100m butterfly fly bronze, 100m backstroke bronze, 200m silver, 100m free bronze, and 50m butterfly silver; Sam Lake 45-49 age group - 400m freestyle gold, 50m freestyle gold, 50m breast stroke gold, 100m individual medley gold.

Sam said: “This was a great result for Tavistock Swimming club's masters, showing that swimming isn't just for the youngsters but a great lifelong sport to enjoy.”

Tavistock Swimming Club team, Hannah Walker, Izzy Teague, Sam Lake and Hannah Walker with their medals at the Devon Masters Championships in Plymouth.
