Tavistock swimmer Sam Lake reached the podium at the National Open Water Masters Championships at Rother Valley Country Park lake, near Sheffield, and run by Swim England.
The championships comprised many events and Sam took part in the 3km (three laps of the lake). She said: “The swim went really well, building each lap to finish sixth lady overall and third for my age in 46:05, in a very competitive national field of excellent swimmers.”
She then joined took part in the mixed relay team for Tavistock Swimming Club, with James Lake, Helen Godfrey and Steve Horner (the latter Sam’s GB Aquathlon team mates) there were 15 teams taking part in the 4 x 400m.
Sam said: “It was great fun and we were very pleased to finish fifth team overall and national champions in the mixed team age category! A great weekend of racing.”