Tavistock Cricket Club has a bright future with new talent blossoming on the pitch as it celebrates the success of the junior sides.
This season the club fielded a record six teams, including for the first time in its 175 years history, two girl’s teams.
Despite the weather, over 75 matches were played with the club winning three divisions and reaching four finals. However, as the club’s junior coordinator, Steve Cox said: “The ethos of the club is all about involvement and not simply about winning, above everything our junior cricket is all about having fun, making friends and learning new skills.
“Our success on the pitch, as one of the strongest teams in West Devon, comes from those simple foundations. Our players enjoy the game, want to play together and put their skills and knowledge into practice. Runs, wickets and catches follow.”
The junior cricket season ended this month. However, according to the club’s volunteer BBQ crew, more than 1,000 burgers were grilled at the club’s junior sessions this season.
This gives an indication of the number of children and young people that played at Tavistock this season. The club’s All Stars & Dynamos programmes, for children aged 5 to 11, was again incredibly popular and oversubscribed this year.
The club celebrated its junior players success at a family celebration event, where every player received a medal in recognition of playing for the club. Awards for outstanding achievement were given to players in each team:
All Rounder of the Year was awarded to Amber Maloney, Evie Coulson, George Downham, Arthur Lane and Albert Manning; Batter of the Year to Willow Downham, Naomi Hill, Oliver Neale, Andrew Meacock and Josh Brookes; Bowler of the Year to Jasmine Cox, Francesca Wing, Alfie John, Isaac Thomas and Nelson Stanley; Spirit of Cricket to Kimberley Edwards, Isabelle Boyle, Henry Woodrow, William Chappell and Harrison Dawe and finally Player’s Player was awarded to Georgia Bellamy, Sophia Bellamy, Arthur Lane, Thomas Chappell and Archie Neale.
