Tavistock club champions crowned
TAVISTOCK Club Championship is played over two weekends.
After round one, 30 players qualified for the next 18 holes, which was played in difficult conditions.
At the end of play Alan Gawman was declared Club Champion for 2022 with a gross 145 over 36 holes. David Lloyd won the David Walls Trophy for the best handicap score with nett 141 over 36 holes.
In the Ladies’ popular Delaney Texas Scramble Open Tavistock’s Sue Gawman, Belinda McSherry and Lynn Swift were first with 61 points, taking second place were Tavistock’s Dawn Dennis, Ruth Myott and Marian Stenhouse 64 pts.
The best visitor team with 65 points was Bee Baker, Pauline Down and Amanda Leonard.
Winners of the Ladies Truscott Pittman Trophy were Lis Collier and Maggie Hillman 43 pts on count back from Wendy George and Nicola Ormond.
In the Men’s veterans Medal/Eclectic 6, first in Division One was Graham Norton, nett 68, on count back from Paul Lilicrap, third Mike Coles, nett 69, fourth Ken Cole, nett 70. Division Two was John Hopkin, nett 64, on count back from Mike Gill, third Mike Huber, nett 67, and fourth with a nett 70, Tony Russell.
