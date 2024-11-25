Tavistock mixed large schools football tournament took place last week at Crowndale pitches in Tavistock, more than a month after it was postponed.
The competition, organised by Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA) finally took place the day before snow hit West Devon.
Horrabridge A, Whitchurch A & B, Tavistock A, St Peter’s A and St Andrew’s took part in the county qualifier. It was very tight at the top with St Peter’s A winning over Tavistock by one point. Horrabridge A were third, Whitchurch A fourth, St Andrew’s fifth and Whitchurch B sixth.
Running alongside the county qualifier was another tournament with Horrabridge Girls, Horrabridge B & C, Whitchurch Girls, Tavistock B and St Peter’s B. Horrabridge C won the second tournament while Horrabridge Girls were second, Tavistock B - third, St Peter’s B - fourth, Horrabridge B - fifth and Whitchurch Girls sixth. St Peter’s A team will represent West Devon at the county finals in the New Year..