Running alongside the county qualifier was another tournament with Horrabridge Girls, Horrabridge B & C, Whitchurch Girls, Tavistock B and St Peter’s B. Horrabridge C won the second tournament while Horrabridge Girls were second, Tavistock B - third, St Peter’s B - fourth, Horrabridge B - fifth and Whitchurch Girls sixth. St Peter’s A team will represent West Devon at the county finals in the New Year..