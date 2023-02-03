TAVISTOCK AFC got back to winning ways after three consecutive defeats with a 3-1 win over Lymington Town on Saturday, writes Eric Pinch.
The squad rotational wheel was spun for this game with no fewer than four changes to the starting line up from the previous match.
In came Mike Landricombe, Warren Daw, Adam McPherson and Iestyn Harris replacing Ben Cross, Dan Evans, Ben Fowles and Josh Parry.
It was a dramatic start to the game. Within the first minute, Liam Prynn was in on goal only to be fouled by Tim Stephenson. With a penalty awarded, he was deemed to be the last defender and was given a red card. Up stepped Prynn to send the ball out of reach of Linnets’ keeper Amadeusz Skrzyniarz.
McPherson saw the keeper tip over his effort over and Prynn would go close before the home side doubled their lead on seven minutes.
A well-worked move across the pitch saw Harris in space on the edge of the penalty area and he shot low and hard across the keeper.
One could foresee the Lambs going on and taking charge but chances went begging for Alex Battle, Joe O’Connor and Prynn. Despite a man down, the visitors were always a threat and duly got back into the game on the half-hour mark. Oyebamiji picked the ball up out wide broke into the area and slipped the ball under Josh Oak.
The Lambs had had the majority of possession in the first half but would only go in at half time just a goal to the good.
The Lambs created a number of chances throughout the second half. Daw went close, appeals for a penalty for the visitors were waived away, Battle shot wide, Ed Harrison would see an effort deflected for a corner and it would take until the 78th minute before the Lambs gave themselves some breathing space with a two-goal cushion. Prynn and McPherson set up a one-two in the area for the latter to slot home.
The Lambs should have taken advantage of the extra man but the visitors did well to give them a game.
With results in the league going in favour of the Lambs, the win sees them seventh – just outside the play-offs.
Sovereign Wines Man of the Match was Iestyn Harris.
Forthcoming Fixtures: February 11: Bishops Cleeve (A), KO 3pm. Coach leaving Roborough Park & Ride 8.30am and Langsford Park a 9am, names to Eric 07970 052668.
February 15: Bashley (H), KO 7.45pm.