Tavistock Athletic Club triumph at cross country
ABOVE: TAC’s senior women’s and Under-17s teams. ABOVE MIDDLE: Helen Orme and Alison Bigham. ABOVE RIGHT: Lamorna Cox. BELOW RIGHT: Colin Bigham. MIDDLE RIGHT: Under-15 boys and girls teams.
Tavistock Athletic Club competed in the first Westward League cross country fixture of the season on Sunday.
Forty-three runners from the club raced at Newnham Park, Plympton in perfect conditions. It was a new venue for the league and all were agreed that it provided a fantastic course with a good mixture of flattish grass fields, winding woodland trails, a steep uphill and some exhilarating downhills.
TAC had some excellent individual performances with top five finishes for under 11 Tristan Bigham, under 13s Lamorna Cox and Zoe Bigham, and, u15s Caleb Gifford-Groves and Anya McAulay. There were also some encouraging performances from their teammates and the junior teams can realistically aim to win team medals in every age group this season.
In the senior races, Jasmine Gray and Ben Neale led their teams with strong determined runs.
Sam Hortopp and Mike Greenacre made their cross country debuts and will be valuable runners for TAC in the season ahead.
Results: Under-11 boys and girls: Tristan Bigham, 5; Mabel Maguire, 31.
Under-13 girls: Lamorna Cox, 4; Zoe Bigham, 5; Olivia Divall, 12; Nell Maguire, 15; Suzie Woodrow, 17; Isobel Willingham, 21; Tamzin Jarman, 22; Mirianthi Crossey, 24.
Under-13 boys: Alistair Graham, 14; Archie Neale, 18; Kaiden Phillips, 20; Ollie Thomson, 21.
Under-15 boys and girls: Caleb Gifford-Groves, 4; Noah Reid, 11; Ollie Houlberg, 15; Ruben McAulay, 17; Anya McAulay, 18 (fifth girl); Connor Duffin, 23; Tom Cocker, 32; Claudia Jones, 40.
Under-17 boys and girls and senior women: Jasmine Gray, 32; Caroline Steven, 67; Helen Orme, 75; Isabella Page, 76; Hannah Walker, 81; Alison Bigham, 87; Freya Page, 107; Helen Kula-Przezwanski, 128; Anna Kelly, 132; Claire Duffin, 133; Hazel Walker, 135.
Senior men: Ben Neale, 16; Colin Bigham, 54; Sam Hortopp, 59; Mike Greenacre, 65; Alistair Peers, 76; Marc Curtis, 104; Joe Chalk, 119; Dave Harris, 123; Ian Duffin, 127; Paul Chinn, 152.
