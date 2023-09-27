RunFitRunFast took over Cardiff for the half-marathon with their biggest-ever turnout, writes Ben Neale.
The Cardiff half marathon is now one of the biggest and fastest races in the UK, with over 25,000 runners taking part.
Its flat, fast course takes in all of the city’s scenery and iconic landmarks including Cardiff Castle, the Principality Stadium, the Civic Centre and Cardiff Bay.
Among the RFRF runners were first-time half-marathoners Phil Allan (1h 52m), Annette Beilby (2h 02m) and Natalie Bonnie (2h 15m), who all finished well to set a tough benchmark for future events!
The pace-setters from the run group included Nikki Kelly (18th lady overall), Hayden Bond, Ben Neale and Matt Harris (PB of 1h 25m).
They were closely followed home by the rest of the run group; Hollie Fitzgerald (1h 30m), James Armstrong (1h 30m), Claire Brittan (1h 43m), Umberto Bergonzini (absolute 360), Ford (1h 50m), Sam Hortopp (1h 50m), Alice Burbidge (2h 06m) and Kim Beattie (2h 12m).
Well done to everyone who took part.