Tamar and Tavy Gig Club rowers took on the gruelling Three Rivers Race against crews from throughout the country.
The Three Rivers, hosted by Caradon Pilot Gig Club, is one of the region’s most challenging Cornish Pilot Gig races.
Four crews from the Tamar & Tavy (TTGC) club travelled by water to the event, rowing their two gigs 6.3KM from Weir Quay base, near Bere Alston, to Saltash in calm conditions before racing.
The race covers 9.5km, through the confluence of the Tamar, Lynher, and Tavy. The course is renowned for testing endurance, strength and teamwork, with large fields of crews competing from gig clubs across the country.
TTGC performed strongly in the ladies race in good racing conditions, which featured 93 crews, with the Iron Maid gig finishing in 57 minutes 37 seconds, placing 59th, while the Tamar finished in 55 minutes 45 seconds, finishing 44th.
However, the weather worsened dramatically for the men’s race, which featured 87 crews, with heavy rain and hail, leaving crews battling the elements and the demanding race distance.
The men’s race saw TTGC’s Iron Maid crew finishing in 48 minutes 35 seconds, placing 38th, while Tamar finished in 52 minutes, finishing 64th.
The club’s coxswains, particularly Stephen, who coxed two consecutive races in cold and wet conditions were praised.
Several club members debuted in the Three Rivers, delivering impressive performances, including Otto, Victor and Jamie.
TTGC rowers then faced the return to Weir Quay, this time in colder and wetter conditions. Despite tired muscles and chilly fingers, morale remained high.
The event once again demonstrated the sport’s community spirit with dozens of Cornish Pilot Gigs and hundreds of rowers competing.
TTGC welcomes new members of all abilities who are interested in trying Cornish Pilot Gig rowing. Details by email: [email protected]
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