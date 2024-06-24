TAVISTOCK Athletic Club running stars Adam Holland and Charlotte Walker showed their strength and versatility by returning to the track this week to become male and female Devon County Champions in the 10k event.
Hosted at the Exeter Arena Athletics Stadium by City Runs, the event gave seasoned runners the opportunity to push their personal bests.
Adam was the overall winner of his race, six seconds ahead of second place, finishing in 32min 42s, and Charlotte finished in 40min 1s, first FU20 and first Devon lady.
As well as their Championship medals, they were also presented with Mike Feighan Memorial Trophies. Mike was a prolific runner and all-round sportsman, and was the Devon cross-country manager for several years, until his untimely death two years ago.
At the same event, and just 30mins after his 10,000m success, Adam took on the Westcountry Mile (second place- 4 min 44s) Also taking part were U15 Freddie Whybrow, who finished in 5min 5s, and Jasmine Gray, finishing in 5min 12s.