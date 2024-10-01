WITH the Torbay half marathon and 10k races falling victim to the weather forecast, this just left the popular Run Barnstaple marathon and half marathon races.
Six runners from Tavistock Athletic Club made the journey on Sunday morning up to North Devon and they were lucky enough to complete their races before any rain fell - though the increasing headwind made the final miles of their races somewhat harder work. The courses are flat and fast - the ideal setting (perhaps in perfect weather) to break records or to take on your first half-marathon challenge.
Adam Holland was the only TAC athlete taking on the marathon course. He didn't take the win but finished just 10 minutes behind the winner in 3rd place with an excellent time of 2hr 38min 23s.
In the half marathon race, TAC took first and second places in the women's F60-69 age category, with Carole Walters finishing in 1:46:13 and Maarit Green completing in 2:15:45. Ed Horn was the first TAC runner home, and 12th senior male, in a great time of 1:26:22.
Claire White crossed the line in 2:24:36 and Darren Fisher, running his first-ever half marathon, returned a creditable time of 2:39:11 and 29th in his M50 category.
There were 263 finishers in all, from an entry field of 358. It's assumed many failed to travel to the race, being put off by the forecast wind and rain.
Elsewhere, 24 young athletes from Tavistock Athletic Club and other clubs in the region (Yate AC, Taunton AC, Newquay and Par AC) participated in the TAC Throws bonanza in mid-September.
This is the second time that TAC has organised this event, which enables participants to take part in all five throwing disciplines - shot, hammer, discus, javelin and weight throw. Points were awarded for each event based on distance thrown and then summed to give athletes a final throws pentathlon score. It is not often that athletes get the opportunity to compete in all five throws and it is hoped the event will become a regular feature in the track and field calendar in the future.
Well done to all the athletes who took part in what was a fun afternoon of throwing with plenty of team spirit. Organiser Elaine Fileman also offered a big thank you to all the volunteer officials, without whose help it would not be able to run the event.