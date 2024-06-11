TAC's Joe Beaton, who won overall last year, took second place in 3hr 37min 17s, just 6 minutes behind Bideford AAC's Joe Benford (who broke the course record at TAC's last Tavy 5k race just three weeks ago). Joe, plus Adam Holland, finishing in 16th place in 4:27:30, and Ian Trice, finishing in 5:07:35, made up the winning TAC team, by virtue of their best-aggregated positions. Soozie Trice also took part, finishing 4th VF45 in 5:18:03.