Also running was Les Wilkinson, who opted for the 12-hour event. She's a new runner to the club and, now 60 years old, only started running eight years ago. Having raced the London Marathon two years ago, her stated goal was to run 60km at 60. She did extraordinarily well, completing nine laps in the allotted time, finishing 15/129 overall and 7/56 for females. That's 45 miles- crushing her 60km (37 miles) goal.