TAVISTOCK Squash Club’s Junior Academy is going from strength to strength, as seven of its juniors were selected to play squash for Devon.
Devon Squash entered three age groups (under 11, under 13 and under 17) at the recent Junior Inter-County Championships and the Tavy juniors featured in all three age groups.
Harry Hambly and George Herbert played at the under-11 age group; Archie Hicks, Sophia Hicks and James Kendall played at the under-13 age group and Charlie Hambly and Tom Sweeting played at the under-17 age group.
This has shown a huge improvement in the number of juniors making it through to the county sides as previously, Tavistock Squash Academy only had one junior represent the county.
Steve Mooney (Head of the Junior Academy) was delighted with the progress of the Tavistock Juniors. He said, “This is a great achievement, as not only have the numbers grown but so has the standard of play. I hope that these players now move on and start to challenge for England Squash Aspire places”
Pictured are five of the seven Tavistock Squash Club players chosen to represent Devon. On the back row are Sophia Hicks, Archie Hicks and Tom Sweeting with Harry Hambly and James Kendall the two standing in front.
Congratulations to these seven stars for their county call-up!