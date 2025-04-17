TAVISTOCK Squash Club have three teams in the Plymouth Company Squash League which is made up of clubs and teams from the local region and includes some very good squash players.
Teams two and three are both in League Two this season and they played their first match against each other on March 13.
The teams are a mix of standards rather than based on merit alone, so this was not going to be a walkover for either side.
In the end, however, Team Two, made up of Tom Honey, Vickie Evans, Jonathan Parsons, Stuart Weatherby and Simon Powell, came out on top, winning 5-0 against Ian Smart, Stuart Cox, Phil Honey, Neil Martin and Paddy Hambly.
The matches produced some excellent squash and plenty of close games and the return fixture is on April 30.
If anyone is interested in joining the club then full details can be found on the website at http://tavisquash.org.