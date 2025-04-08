TAVISTOCK Squash Club’s club night competition for March was a Racketball Team event with evenly matched teams of mixed abilities.
Everyone was playing for points for their team, with the team with the best total score winning the evening.
As usual, the evening produced lots of close action and in the end, the winning team consisted of Neil Martin, Wendy Savage and Mel Thomas. This trio won by a single point from the team of Mike Benstead, Simon Powell and Jenny Picton.
The event was played with everyone having lots of fun and next month’s event will be the quarterly handicapped tournament.
If anyone is interested in joining the club then full details can be found on the website at http://tavisquash.org.
Pictured is the winning team of Mel Thomas, Wendy Savage & Neil Martin.