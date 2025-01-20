TAVISTOCK Squash Club’s January club night competition was the quarterly handicapped squash tournament.
With a decent turnout. they had a proper knock-out event, with anyone losing their first-round match going into the plate.
After plenty of good action on show, the plate final was contested between Kieran Savage and Dan Follett. This proved a good battle, but Kieran’s extra experience told in the end and he went on to win.
In the main final Will Westlake took on Chris Hicks. With Chris getting off to a bad start, Will was able to control the game and took the win to regain the trophy.
If anyone is interested in joining the club then full details can be found on the website at http://tavisquash.org.
Pictured, from left to right, are: Chris Hicks, Will Westlake, Kieran Savage & Dan Follett.