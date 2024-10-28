TAVISTOCK Squash Club recently held their annual junior club championships with a record amount of juniors taking part.
The games were played over several Saturday morning junior sessions with the finals being played in an evening of squash which included all junior finals and an exhibition match between the best four male and female squash players in Devon.
Merryn was the victorious U11 girl ahead of Matty and also Emily Kendall whilst, for the boys, Harry Hambley took first and Freddy Rooke second.
Sophia Hicks, Anna Bixter and Aoife were on the U13 girls' podium in that order and Sophia even managed runner-up in the U15 section, losing out to Izzy Rooke.
The respective top twos for the remaining sections were James Kendall ahead of Archie Hicks (boys U15), Charlie Hambley ahead of Tom Sweeting (boys U17) and Andrei Catrina ahead of Charlie Hambley (boys U19).
If anyone would like their child to try junior squash, please contact Steve Mooney - [email protected].