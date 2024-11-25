TAVISTOCK Squash Club held this year’s annual racketball trophy finals on November 13 with excitement in the air.
The competition is a full game with players given handicaps to reflect their level.
In a repeat of 2022’s plate final, Mike Benstead took on Nick Seale. Mike came out fighting early and Nick struggled to get going with Mike taking the first game 15-6.
Nick started to find his shots and put more pressure on Mike in the second game, but Mike came through the second game 15-12. In the third game, Mike’s greater determination and power proved too much for Nick and despite some great rallies, Mike won 15-12 to take the match 3-0.
Mike never really allowed Nick to get going and this proved crucial in Mike’s defence of the trophy.
This year’s main final was played by two new faces in the competition, Steve Mooney and Vicki Evans.
With Vicki playing Racketball and Squash for Devon, she was up to speed quickly and took a commanding lead in the first game, going on to win 15-4.
Steve was gradually finding his shots and the next game was much closer with Vicki winning 15-11. With the handicap reducing and Steve getting more into the match the third game proved very close with Steve winning 16-14 having saved a match point.
Steve’s confidence was growing and having won the fourth game 15-12, Steve went on to win the final game 15-9 and the match 3-2. This was a high-quality match which came down to a few mistakes at the end, with both players giving it everything.
If anyone is interested in joining the club then full details can be found on the website at http://tavisquash.org.
Pictured, from left to right, are Vicki Evans, Steve Mooney, Mike Benstead and Nick Seale.