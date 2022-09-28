Squash players rank well at county champs
Subscribe newsletter
Three Tavistock Squash players who all attend Tavistock College performed with aplomb at last weekend’s Devon County Championships.
Kieran Savage played in the boy’s under-19 age group and finished ninth, where he was up against Wales number one and England number five in the competition’s toughest age group.
Evie Baker finished a creditable fourth in the girls’ under-17 age group.
Evie played well against several England-ranked players.
This was especially pleasing to see as Evie’s game has improved rapidly over the last six months.
Andrei Catrine played in the Boy’s under 17 age group and finished as County Runner-up. This outstanding achievement is a just reward for Andrei’s natural ability.
Tavistock Squash Club is always looking for new juniors to join our academy.
Training takes place from 3.15–5.00 each Monday and 10–12 each Saturday morning. Please contact Steve Mooney for further details at [email protected]
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |