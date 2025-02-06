Children at Meavy Primary School are celebrating sporting success in both football and swimming.
Eight Meavy pupils took part in the Tavistock Area Schools Swimming Gala on Thursday, January 30, the first time the school had participated in the event since 2011.
They did amazingly well, coming away with a trophy for coming first of all the small schools part of the event.
Tracy Coupland, from the school, said: “The children swam incredibly well and caught the attention of some of Tavistock Swimming Club’s coaches, who were impressed by their technique and determination. The event saw a total of 13 hats, the final race being the team relay. The children gave it their all, and truly smashed it, finishing strong and showcasing fantastic team spirit.”
And last week, ten of Meavy Primary’s boys took part in the Pokémon Football County Finals at Newton Abbot FA – finishing an impressive second in the County.
The boys had earned their spot at this exciting event after finishing first in the Devon Boys’ Small Schools Football Competition in the autumn term.
Tracy said: “The team played a series of four highly competitive matches, winning two and losing two. They demonstrated incredible team spirit, supporting each other throughout the games and showing resilience in every match. Meavy School finished second in the county! What an outstanding achievement! A huge congratulations to the football team for their hard work, dedication and sportsmanship.”